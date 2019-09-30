Menu
Zac Turner - Belgium under 14's.
Zac Turner - Belgium under 14's.
Five Fraser Coast under 14 future stars to watch

BRENDAN BOWERS
30th Sep 2019 3:00 PM
FOOTBALL: The Fraser Coast is well-represented in the Joeys Mini World Cup under-14 division.

If you are a spectator out at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct, here are five future football stars, all involved in the Wide Bay Buccaneers Football program, to keep an eye out for.

 

FRASER COAST FUTURE STARS

Zac Turner, Belgium

A striker who creates breaks with his speed

Mikaylah Shaw, Belgium

 

Mikaylah Shaw - Belgium under 14's.
Mikaylah Shaw - Belgium under 14's.

Has the ability to find space and put team mates away

Jake Nalder, Holland

 

Jake Nalder - Holland under 14's.
Jake Nalder - Holland under 14's.

A centre-back who beats defenders with his speed

Ebony Taylor-Faint, Belgium

 

Ebony Taylor-Faint - Belgium under 14's
Ebony Taylor-Faint - Belgium under 14's

A striker with great communication skills

Henry Brophy, Holland

 

Henry Brophy - Holland under 14's
Henry Brophy - Holland under 14's

The centre-back has great vision and ball skills

