Five Fraser Coast under 14 future stars to watch
FOOTBALL: The Fraser Coast is well-represented in the Joeys Mini World Cup under-14 division.
If you are a spectator out at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct, here are five future football stars, all involved in the Wide Bay Buccaneers Football program, to keep an eye out for.
FRASER COAST FUTURE STARS
Zac Turner, Belgium
A striker who creates breaks with his speed
Mikaylah Shaw, Belgium
Has the ability to find space and put team mates away
Jake Nalder, Holland
A centre-back who beats defenders with his speed
Ebony Taylor-Faint, Belgium
A striker with great communication skills
Henry Brophy, Holland
The centre-back has great vision and ball skills