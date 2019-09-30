Five Fraser Coast under 14 future stars to watch

FOOTBALL: The Fraser Coast is well-represented in the Joeys Mini World Cup under-14 division.

If you are a spectator out at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct, here are five future football stars, all involved in the Wide Bay Buccaneers Football program, to keep an eye out for.

FRASER COAST FUTURE STARS

Zac Turner, Belgium

A striker who creates breaks with his speed

Mikaylah Shaw, Belgium

Mikaylah Shaw - Belgium under 14's. Brendan Bowers

Has the ability to find space and put team mates away

Jake Nalder, Holland

Jake Nalder - Holland under 14's. Brendan Bowers

A centre-back who beats defenders with his speed

Ebony Taylor-Faint, Belgium

Ebony Taylor-Faint - Belgium under 14's Brendan Bowers

A striker with great communication skills

Henry Brophy, Holland

Henry Brophy - Holland under 14's Brendan Bowers

The centre-back has great vision and ball skills