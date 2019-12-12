How five Fraser Coast schools will benefit from $92k

FIVE Fraser Coast schools are set to receive funding from the Federal Government.

More than $92,000 has been allocated between the schools.

At Howard State School, $20,000 in funding has been granted for a digital classroom, while Torbanlea State School received $19,865 for the hall stage.

At Hervey Bay State High School, $16,000 has been funded towards the junior hospitality kitchen refurbishment.

Hervey Bay Special School received $19,310 towards the installation of data capability at its multi-purpose centre and Xavier Catholic College received $16,900 towards a sustainable waste project.

The funds were awarded through the Local Schools Community Fund.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the funds would support the learning outcomes for their students and enhance school facilities.

"The school communities in Hinkler nominated the projects they most wanted and the Coalition Government stepped up with funding support through the Coalition Government's $30.2 million Local Schools Community Fund.

"Projects include new playgrounds, digital classrooms, a tuckshop upgrade, a renewable water supply for an agriculture centre and a data capability upgrade for one of our special schools.

"These local school projects will go a long way in helping our students and the local school community in Hinkler when they are completed next year."