WEEKEND FUN: There is always something exciting to do over the weekend in the Fraser Coast region. Picture: Alistair Brightman
News

Five fun things to do over the weekend

Glen Porteous
17th Jan 2020 1:30 PM
SACRED WOMEN’S RITUAL TO EMPOWER THE GODDESS WITHIN

WHEN: Saturday, 1-4pm.

WHERE: 54 Lennox St, Maryborough.

DETAILS: Healing our timelines: A presentation offering an overview of karma, reincarnation and other themes to help understand how the trauma of the past can affect the future. The presentation of a female-only workshop is of profound depth and healing.

COST: $20 and includes afternoon tea. For more information call 0412 668 795.

SAVOUR TALES WITH TANTALISING TASTINGS

WHEN: Today, from 2.30pm

WHERE: Maryborough’s Bond Store, Wharf St, Maryborough.

DETAILS: Tipples and Tales is a combination of storytelling with yarns about the Bond Store and its role in the thirsty days of the early settlement. There is a tasting experience of ports and liqueurs and delicious platters.

COST: $30, phone 4190 5722.

WOMEN’S AFL KICKS OFF

WHEN: Saturday, 3pm.

WHERE: Norm McLean Oval.

DETAILS: The first round of the AFL Wide Bay women’s competition is set to kick off with the 2019 AFL Wide Bay Women’s Premiers, Hervey Bay Bombers play Across The Waves. The Bombers have recruited new players and will wait to see how the new combinations come together.

COST: Entry is free

KICK UP YOUR HEELS WITH FUN ENTERTAINMENT

WHEN: Saturday from 7.30pm.

WHERE: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd.

DETAILS: Maryborough Dance Club will host its old- time dance with the usual novelty events, lucky door raffle and home made supper. Walter Williams, with 25 years playing and singing experience all over Australia, will entertain.

COST: $10.

ARTISTS CREATIVE EXHIBITION DISPLAY

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 10am – 1pm.

WHERE: Gatakers Artspace, Kent St, Maryborough.

DETAILS: There are exhibitions by Maryborough’s Susie Hansen and Jenny Beck, the Sunshine Coast’s Ute Grigull and Welsh-born Derek Morgan. For more information call 4190 5723.

COST: Entry is free

