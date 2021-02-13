Five halls around the region receive fresh facelift

Mayor George Seymour with State MP for Maryborough Bruce Saunders at the Granville Hall, after completed works. Photo: Fraser Coast Regional Council/ Contributed.

Mayor George Seymour with State MP for Maryborough Bruce Saunders at the Granville Hall, after completed works. Photo: Fraser Coast Regional Council/ Contributed.

Five community halls across the Fraser Coast have been given a facelift, thanks to funding from Fraser Coast Regional Council and the State Government's Works For Queensland program.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, joined with Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders to visit the Granville Community Hall, said the addition of the Works For Queensland funding allowed Council to expand its refurbishment program.

"The network of halls across the region is vital. They are community hubs; places where residents get together to socialise, play and cement their bonds to the local community," he said.

"The halls host community activities such as playgroups, dance, fitness, wellbeing, and music classes, as well as balls, school musicals, expos or craft stalls, 21st birthdays, engagement parties and weddings.

"The old-time dance nights at the Tinana Hall have been a meeting place for people from across the region. Hundreds of Fraser Coast couples have meet, fell in love, and married after attending the dances.

"Over the years, the dancers have raised thousands of dollars which has been donated to charity.

"While Council undertakes a regular inspection and maintenance program for the halls, the Queensland Government funding has allowed us to bring projects forward, and in some cases, expand on projects."

The Tinana Hall has had a full replacement of floorboards, joists, bearers and stumps, refurbishment of male and female amenities; upgrades to disability access with the addition of a unisex disability compliant toilet and access ramp; full internal repaint.

The Granville Hall has recently refurbished male and female amenities; floor re-finished, full kitchen refurbishment, lights and fans to main hall, disability ramp and structural repairs.

At Teebar, refurbishment works to the hall, which also hosts large campdraft and rodeo events, included upgrades to food prep areas and replacement and installation of more rainwater tanks, installation of a ultraviolet filtration for drinking water.

The Woocoo Hall, a well patronised wedding reception venue, had a kitchen refresh, paint and regrouting tiles, and installation of an ultraviolet filtration system for drinking water and floor resurfaced.

At the Pialba Hall, works had refreshed the kitchen and amenities, replacement of floorboards, piers, joists, and bearers along with internal repaint.

Mr Saunders welcomed the upgrades as part of the Palaszczuk Government's ongoing plan for economic recovery.

"These projects are helping to drive Queensland's economic recovery by supporting local jobs.

"It is fantastic that the Works for Queensland program has been able to ensure that the community can continue to use and enjoy these facilities. "