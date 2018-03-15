Five Hervey Bay properties under $300,000

IF you're looking for an investment project or maybe a change of scenery, we've put together a list of five Hervey Bay properties on the market for $300,000 or less.

1. 56/34-56 Elizabeth Street Urangan

$269,000

This three bedroom townhouse is within walking distance to the Urangan Central Shopping Complex, Kondari Hotel, beach and Urangan Esplanade precinct.

The home has two bathrooms, access to an in ground pool, gymnasium, function room, BBQ area, workshop, library.

2. 29 Galatea Street, Point Vernon.

$289,000

This three bedroom home is close to the beach and has a spacious living area with air conditioning.

It is fully fenced and is close to schools and shops.

3. 29 Paradise Street, Point Vernon.

$275,000

If you're a first home buyer or you're looking for a property with less maintenance this could be your next home.

The three bedroom home is only a short walk to the beach and Esplanade.

4. 5/29 Tavistock Street

$295,000

This townhouse is within a short walking distance of the beach, schools, shops and the Esplanade.

These spacious townhouses are only 10 years old and located in a complex that is well maintained, with very affordable Body Corporate fees.

5. 30 Swan View Court, Toogoom

$298,000

Located in the picturesque seaside suburb of Toogoom, this lovely property is situated just a few streets back from the beach.

Perfect for the investor looking to add to their portfolio or the owner occupier looking to relocate to a lovely coastal town and walk along one of Hervey Bay's beautiful beaches.