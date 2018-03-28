Five important items discussed by council at today's meeting

Torquay foreshore masterplan

A PROPOSED masterplan for the Torquay foreshore will go to public consultation.

Plans for the construction of a new recreation area in the Torquay precinct, which will include a lagoon pool, plunge pool, 25m lap pool and yoga deck.

The existing fitness stations placed across the foreshore will be maintained.

Torquay Progress Association member Adam Perrier said it was about turning the foreshore area into a vital community asset.

Cr Stuart Taylor said he didn't warm to the idea at first, but said he was "impressed" by the passion and vision the association members had for the area.

Suitable locations for funerals, memorials

The council will investigate suitable types of funeral ceremonies that can be held in parks and reserves across the region after a unanimous council vote.

A report will now be prepared on finding suitable secluded locations to hold the memorial services in the region's parks and public spaces.

Cr Paul Truscott, who moved the motion, said the council had received requests from funeral directors to conduct ceremonies outdoors.

"We currently have no council policy dealing with holding a funeral ceremony in council parks or open spaces, nor is there a current policy on spreading ashes in public spaces," Cr Truscott said.

"The investigation will allow us to consider the proposal and formalise policies regarding the funerals and memorial services in parks and open spaces."

Cr Darren Everard said the times were changing where people did not want to be sent off in churches or chapels, and emphasised council should "move with the times."

Lake dredging funds delayed after vote

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council will delay dredging the Anembo Lakes until a water body management strategy is completed later this year.

The latest water quality tests, undertaken in February, indicate there are no immediate concerns for the area's water quality.

Acting mayor George Seymour was the only councillor to vote against the motion in a 9-1 vote yesterday.

"I believe dredging the lake is necessary as it is too shallow due to it silting up over the years," Cr Seymour said.

"This has caused many of the water quality issues."

The water body management strategy will determine the type and level of management required to maintain the region's waterways.

Businesses sought for M'boro Airport

EXPRESSIONS of interest are being sought for businesses who could set up at Maryborough Airport.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has received a number of enquiries from aviation businesses interested in relocating to the area.

Aviation councillor Paul Truscott said there was great potential to develop an aviation sector and drive economic growth in the region.

"Since we've had fresh interest from businesses interested in moving here now is an opportunity to go out there, showcase ourselves and see if we can drum up some interest," Cr Truscott said.

New waste management law

A NEW waste management law which allows the Fraser Coast Regional Council to take over responsibility for waste management has been approved.

Councillors voted unanimously for the motion, which replaces the State Government legislation word for word.

The new Local Law 7 2018 will be in place before July 1.

Fraser Coast Councillor Anne Maddern said residents would see no change to the way their rubbish is collected and no cost increases.

"Without these powers, the council could not regulate waste management to protect public health, safety and amenity," Cr Maddern said.