Five important items for Thursday's council meeting

Blake Antrobus
| 22nd Mar 2017 12:24 PM
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Valerie Horton

TRAINING courses and notifications to review the position of deputy mayor are just a few of the exciting items on the agenda for tomorrow's ordinary meeting.

Here are some of the major items up for discussion in the meeting:

Councillor courses:

Training courses in local government will be voted on by councillors, with a proposed course through the Australian Institute of Directors to cost about $24,000 for all councillors, according to council documents.

It's a far cry from the motion on March 1 that proposed of $10,000 per councillor for a similar course.

Free workshops through the Local Government Association of Queensland, as well as the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning, will also be voted on as part of the motion.

The suggested courses are among recommendations from last year's DILGP report into the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Review of deputy mayor position:

While councillors are not due to vote for another deputy mayor until April 12, a notice of the intention to declare the position vacant will be presented at the meeting.

The notification is a provision of the Local Government Act 2009, which states the position of deputy mayor must be declared vacant at least two weeks prior to the vote.

The position of deputy mayor is reviewed by the council every 12 months.

Fraser Coast Regional Council Deputy Mayor - George Seymour.
Fraser Coast Regional Council Deputy Mayor - George Seymour. Valerie Horton

Council mobile application:

On the supplementary agenda, councillor Paul Truscott will move that council investigate creating a mobile phone application for public use.

The agenda states the app would "provide services including but not limited to, paying rates, registrations, viewing flood maps, webchat discussion and being kept informed of events, or cases of weather or natural disaster”.

Little Tuan Creek bridge:

Councillors will vote on the demolition of the abandoned Little Tuan Creek timber bridge, with a proposal to introduce a pedestrian structure to the vehicular bridge opposite the structure.

The timber bridge was decommissioned in 1998 after a concrete bridge for traffic was constructed, with the old bridge now primarily used for recreational fishing.

Council documents estimate the bridge would cost about $550,000 to replace, with no funds "identified or allocated for this bridge in (the) council's long-term future plan.”

The estimated cost for the demolition is about $150,000.

A photo of the old timber bridge over Little Tuan Creek. The demolition will be voted on at Thursday's meeting.
A photo of the old timber bridge over Little Tuan Creek. The demolition will be voted on at Thursday's meeting. Contributed

Backflow prevention devices audit:

A vote on a systematic inspection program for testable backflow prevention devices will be voted on by councillors, with the program expected to start on April 7.

A backflow prevention device prevents the reverse flow of water from a potentially polluted source into the drinking water system, with many installed at properties across the Fraser Coast since 1998.

"To assist with maintaining its register of testable backflow devices in the region, council officers are proposing to carry out a physical audit of devices to check that council records are complete and up to date,” the agenda states.

Training courses and notifications to review the position of deputy mayor are just a few of the exciting items for this Thursday's ordinary meeting.

