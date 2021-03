Five people were injured in the crash.

Five people have been injured in a crash at the roundabout on the Bruce Highway at Maryborough West.

The two-car crash happened about 7pm on Sunday.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said two people had declined transport, while two others had been taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.

Another patient was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.