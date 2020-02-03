Menu
A massive scaffold has collapsed at a building site this afternoon. Five people have been taken to hospital and WorkSafe is now investigating.
News

Five injured in horror scaffolding collapse

by Jessica Coates
3rd Feb 2020 2:31 PM
Five people have been injured in a scaffolding collapse at a building site in Craigieburn.

Emergency services were called to Fortitude Drive about 1.10pm.

In a statement, Ambulance Victoria said two men were in a serious condition - a man in his 20s was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and a man in his 50s was taken to The Alfred hospital.

Three men are in a stable condition - a man in his 30s was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and two men in their 20s were taken to The Alfred.

It's not known what injuries they have sustained.

Ambulance Victoria initially said paramedics treated three people at the scene and they were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

WorkSafe is investigating.

A closer look at the scaffolding collapse. Picture: Channel 9 Melbourne/Twitter
