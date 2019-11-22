Menu
Five jobs created ahead of region's digital licences rollout

Carlie Walker
by
22nd Nov 2019 3:30 PM
FIVE new jobs have been created ahead of the roll out of the digital licences pilot on the Fraser Coast next year.

The ambassadors will be tasked with championing the program, answering questions and helping people register. 

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said more than 1600 people had already registered to take part in the trial.

The local team members include Ann Stegar, Angela Hughes, Travis Heirdsfield, Teija Hampton and Bodean Motlap, all employed with the help of local employment agency MAX employment.

This is a valuable job opportunity for the ambassadors who have been looking to gain meaningful employment," Mr Saunders said.

"The digital licence pilot isn't just a vote of confidence by the Palaszczuk Government in the region, it's a vote of confidence for the group, giving them valuable job-ready skills.  

"It adds to the 200,000-plus jobs created by the government since 2015."

Available through a smartphone app, it will initially include learner licences, recreational marine licences and photo identification cards and could expand to other licences at a later stage.

"That's why we'll have our ambassadors on-hand to explain just how the trial will work, what people will be able to use their digital licences for and help people sign up," Mr Saunders said.

"We've already had a great reception to digital licence to-date, and I'm excited to see the ambassadors get on the ground and champion the pilot."

