25°
Lifestyle

Five kid friendly cafes and restaurants on the Fraser Coast

Amy Formosa
| 9th May 2016 10:18 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN it comes to eating out - taking the kids can be a struggle, so the kid's corner can be a savour.

We've put a list together of some of the Fraser Coast's kid friendly restaurants and cafes that help make dining with the little ones more enjoyable.

1. Bay Central Tavern
There is a new kids entertainment playground to keep the little ones amused while you relax with friends.

There is a new kids entertainment playground to keep the little ones amused while you relax with friends at Bay Central Tavern in Hervey Bay.
There is a new kids entertainment playground to keep the little ones amused while you relax with friends at Bay Central Tavern in Hervey Bay. Bay Central Tavern

2. Hervey Bay and Maryborough RSLs
Everyone knows the good old RSL is kid friendly with a kids fun centre designed especially for the littlies.

3. Little Monkeys Playcentre and Café
Now this is the idea café to get together with your local mum's group and children to enjoy a cuppa while the kids have a play.

4. Enzo's on the Beach
For something different why not take the children to Enzo's where they can have a play on the beach or a swim while you watch on over brunch or a coffee break.

5. Hog's Breath Café
There is colouring in activities for the kiddies and even better, kids eat for free from Monday through to Wednesday.

Enjoy a meal while the kids eat for free on Monday&#39;s through to Wednesday.
Enjoy a meal while the kids eat for free on Monday's through to Wednesday. Nick Houghton
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  cafe eating out entertainment fraser coast hervey bay kids

Corruption watchdog to investigate council

Corruption watchdog to investigate council

THE Crime and Corruption commission will commence an investigation into the Fraser Coast Regional Council after reviewing allegations of corrupt conduct.

Best spots to take the kids fishing these school holidays

Twin sisters Freyja and Willow Wheeler love fishing.

There is a pontoon to fish off or if you have a boat there is a ramp

Heartfelt messages for woman found dead on beach at Torquay

MUCH LOVED: Hervey Bay's Elisa Albrecht with a friend on the beach.

"May she now be at peace."

Millennials 'hopeless' when it comes to life skills

Being glued to screens has resulted in the creation of a generation incapable of small talk, critical thinking and problem-solving.

Generation next incapable of small talk and critical thinking.

Local Partners

Local mates go overboard with splashes of colour

Local children got creative last week with the Float Your Boat pirate ship workshop held at at Gataker's Art Space in Maryborough.

Finding meaning by helping others

Ross Hamilton with his belated 2017 Volunteer of the Year Award nomination.

Bay's Ross Hamilton has been recognised for his volunteer work

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

$6 movie tickets? There's now an app for that

Choovie app uses dynamic pricing to fill empty movie cinemas with tickets as cheap as $6

What does it take to make it on to Australian Ninja Warrior?

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

New series introduces viewers to popular sports challenge.

Living life in the fast lane

Fox Sports presenter Jess Yates. Supplied by Foxtel.

Fox Sport presenter Jess Yates is revved up for more Supercar action

Samuel Johnson's moment that broke Anh Do's heart

Anh Do struggles with a tragic story told by Samuel Johnson on his show Brush With Fame.

ACTOR Samuel Johnson revealed the full extent of his tragic past.

Nick Kyrgios parties problems away after Wimbledon crash

The trio partied until the sun came up.

He was accompanied by two young women, a brunette and a blonde.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Holland stars as Spider-Man in the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.

A NEW, young Spidey gets the thumbs up from fans and critics alike.

Gympie contingent looks to give State Cup a shake-up

ALL SET: Allie Salter, Darcy Cartwright and Taylah Jordan will form part of Gympie's state cup contingent which kicks off in Hervey Bay today.

Gympie is set to field one of its biggest ever contingents

OWNER KEEN TO SELL,MAKE AN OFFER !

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 $365,000

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop Room for caravan or boat in front yard Close to shops and bus stops This beautiful 4 bedroom brick...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $379,000

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

Need great side access for the boat and the &#39;van?

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 $366,000

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 $259,000

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Quiet Location, Close to Boat Ramp

5 Capri Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 1 1 $255,000

3 Bedrooms 4th Bedroom or Large Rumpus Open Plan Lounge/Dining Area Good Size Entertaining Area 786m2 block (approx) Minutes To Boat Ramp Quiet Location Ideal...

xxxxxx

29 Petrel Avenue, River Heads 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This one owner property is elevated perfectly to capture the views of Fraser island and the sandy straits. This well-built home has 3 spacious bedrooms all with...

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!