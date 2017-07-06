Five kid friendly cafes and restaurants on the Fraser Coast

WHEN it comes to eating out - taking the kids can be a struggle, so the kid's corner can be a savour.
We've put a list together of some of the Fraser Coast's kid friendly restaurants and cafes that help make dining with the little ones more enjoyable.
1. Bay Central Tavern
There is a new kids entertainment playground to keep the little ones amused while you relax with friends.
2. Hervey Bay and Maryborough RSLs
Everyone knows the good old RSL is kid friendly with a kids fun centre designed especially for the littlies.
3. Little Monkeys Playcentre and Café
Now this is the idea café to get together with your local mum's group and children to enjoy a cuppa while the kids have a play.
4. Enzo's on the Beach
For something different why not take the children to Enzo's where they can have a play on the beach or a swim while you watch on over brunch or a coffee break.
5. Hog's Breath Café
There is colouring in activities for the kiddies and even better, kids eat for free from Monday through to Wednesday.