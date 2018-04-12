Five new jail guards on the job

ON DUTY: Peter Lotoa, Greg Hemburrow, Andrew Camero, Luke Thies and Steven Butchart are the new officers at the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

ON DUTY: Peter Lotoa, Greg Hemburrow, Andrew Camero, Luke Thies and Steven Butchart are the new officers at the Maryborough Correctional Centre. Contributed.

GUARDING the corridors of an overcrowded jail might spark fear in some, but for Greg Hemburrow, it's a dream job.

Each morning he puts on his freshly pressed uniform and arrives at the Maryborough Correctional Centre for work.

He's only followed this routine for a week but already he feels right at home.

On April 4, Mr Hemburrow and 21 other officers graduated from the Queensland Corrective Services Academy.

Five were placed at the local jail. Their recruitment brings the number of officers at the centre to 240 with 643 prisoners detained.

"I've heard a lot of about the positive impact you can make on prisoners and how there's a big focus on rehabilitating them," he said.

"I really liked the idea of being able to help rehabilitate the prisoners and I've definitely seen first hand the impact that has."

For 20 years, the Hervey Bay father of five worked as a case manager in disability and mental health before becoming a carer at a homeless men's shelter in Maryborough.

He developed a desire for a fresh start in a new career and decided to become a correctional officer.

Mr Hemburrow said employing more officers at the prison would assist with the prison to guard ratio as well as overcrowding.

"We're in an area where we are in a state of overcrowding across the whole state," he said.

"I think there are a couple of components which benefit by having more officers and one is staff safety.

"Sometimes you're dealing with units of over 70 people where there's only 50 beds and if you don't increase the number of staff members, there's a greater risk to officers.

"We're also trying to respond to prisoner needs so it's important to have enough people to do that."

Asked about a recent incident where guards were attacked by jail inmates, Mr Hemburrow said it did not make him concerned for his own safety.

Multiple officers were injured, and some hospitalised after the violent chaos which unfolded on April 1.

Stretched resources and severe overcrowding have been blamed for the incident.

"There's always going to be a risk of that happening," he said.

"But it's a point of minimising the chances of it happening and when you hire more staff it really does minimise the risk of an attack."

Mr Hemburrow said he hoped this would be his long-term job and he would have a positive impact on inmate's lives.