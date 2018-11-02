Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Five people escape injury after 100km/h crash

Jodie Callcott
2nd Nov 2018 10:00 AM
FIVE people have escape serious injury after a two-car crash where one vehicle flew through the air into oncoming traffic near Tin Can Bay earlier this week.

The collision happened on the corner of Tin Can Bay Rd and Maryborough Cooloola Rd on Wednesday night about 10.45pm.

Long-time Hervey Bay resident Bruce Taylor was travelling east along Tin Can Bay Rd when a Ford Falcon attempted to overtake an oncoming Ford Ranger towing a caravan.

The two cars were travelling the opposite direction to Mr Taylor.

The Ranger started to turn right into the path of the Falcon overtaking it when they collided at 100km/h.

Mr Taylor said when the Falcon collided with the Ranger, it flew through air towards him and his wife.

"When it (the Falcon) hit the ground, it went left across the road and down into a ditch," Mr Taylor said.

"When I saw it coming at me, I naturally put my brakes on and stopped where I was.

"I put on my hazard lights and I just sat, and I wound windows down.

"The Ford Falcon was almost opposite me down in the ditch.

"The driver hopped out and the first thing he did was get on the phone."

 

A two-car crash happened on the corner of Tin Can Bay Rd and Maryborough Cooloola Rd on Wednesday night about 10.45pm.
Mr Taylor said thankfully the three occupants of the Falcon weren't seriously hurt.

"The young lady in the Ford Falcon was complaining about a sore neck and back," he said.

"If she was sitting in the passenger seat on the left-hand side, she would have worn the full brunt of it.

"That's the closest I've ever been to being in hospital because of car accident, and I don't ever want to be that close again.

"Thank heavens it didn't stay in the air that long, one minute later and I would have worn that Falcon."

Queensland Police and Ambulance Services attended the scene, an 18-year-old female passenger of the Ford Falcon was taken to Gympie Hospital.

No charges were laid.

