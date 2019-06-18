Five stats that matter after latest Bundy sport action

HERE are five notable statistics that came out of the latest round in Bundaberg sport.

1. Eagles on a roll

The best team in Bundaberg right now in women's and men's football are united and soar like an Eagle.

The United Park Eagles have had a stellar few weeks, led by their women who are on top of both the Wide Bay Ladies League and the Bundaberg Division 1 competition.

The team is unbeaten so far this year in all competitions and have already won the Bundaberg Division 1 cup earlier this season.

The side last week smashed Bayside 10-2 in the Wide Bay Ladies to claim top spot on their own.

They are joined by the men who are on their best streak in three years after winning its fifth straight match in the Wide Bay Premier League against Doon Villa.

The Eagles men are the in-form team in the competition and are currently third on the ladder.

A win against Bingera on Saturday would put them almost in the finals, which is something this sports journalist didn't predict at the start of the season.

Fair play to the club for their season so far.

2. Goals matter for Alloway Blue

They say defence wins matches but having a good attack is just as important.

Just ask Alloway Blue.

The side became just the second team to beat The Waves Gold this year, beating the side 45-43.

It was the most goals scored by Alloway in any match in the Bundaberg Netball Association Division 1 competition so far.

3. Past Brothers on best run in three years

The Brethren created some space at the top of the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade ladder with its seventh straight win on Saturday over Wests 40-34.

It also created the longest winning streak in the competition for three years.

No side has won more than six games in the past two seasons with Hervey Bay winning 17 in a row in the regular season in 2016.

4. Top five may be locked in

The finals race might be over in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade. This time last year, the top five were the same sides played the finals.

After round nine this year, Bundaberg sides The Waves, Easts, Past Brothers and Wests are in with Fraser Coast side the Wallaroos there as well.

That doesn't look like changing. Neither Maryborough Brothers nor Hervey Bay have beaten any of the top five teams so far this season with Hervey Bay's two wins coming against Maryborough Brothers.

5. Bulldogs charge home

I would have loved to hear the half time talk by the Brothers Bulldogs on Saturday against Hervey Bay.

The Dogs overturned a 17-point deficit to win the match and keep top two hopes alive.

It was the largest comeback by any side after half-time in the competition this season.