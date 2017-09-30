Five things that aren't the same without coffee

Ever tried having a work meeting without your morning coffee? not a good idea...

SOME things just shouldn't be done without a coffee.

To celebrate International Coffee Day tomorrow (October 1), we've made a quick list of five things that just wouldn't be the same without a warm cup of the good stuff.

Mid-morning cake: If your kind of indulgence is a 10am sweet treat, then you're nuts if you're not pairing it with a coffee. The coffee seems to make the sugar feel less naughty, so it's almost good for you, right?

Meetings: If you're about to head into an hour-long meeting and you're going in unarmed with no coffee, then are you even alive? No good ideas came from a meeting with frazzled brains and short tempers.

Gossip catch-ups: Meeting a girlfriend for a coffee is the best way to get the lowdown on all the happenings within your social circle and beyond. There's just something about the warm caffeinated beverage that makes people spill the beans... Plus, 'pop over for a water' just doesn't have the same ring as 'pop over for a cuppa'.

Martinis: Ha! You're still drinking ordinary martinis? Haven't you heard espresso martinis are life? That's what all the cool kids are saying anyway.

Reading the newspaper: There is nothing more relaxing than waking up to a warm cup of coffee, some morning sun and flicking through the newspaper. There just isn't.

