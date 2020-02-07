Five things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend
TODAY
Island Fashion on Tour
When: 10am to 4pm
Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery
What: Island Fashion on Tour features a range of free, hands-on art making activities. The event continues until Sunday, March 29. The project is aimed at children and families.
Cost: Free
Beach Couture
When: 10am to 4pm
Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery
What: The event showcases a range of wearable pieces made from garbage collected from the beaches and ocean.
Cost: Free
Susan River Night Horse Ride and Dinner
When: 4pm
Where: Susan River Homestead Adventure Resort
What: Ride out in the late afternoon and have a hot bowl of soup and garlic bread before heading back.
You will enjoy a buffet BBQ and salad in the dining room.
Cost: Adults $130 or $45 (not riding), children under 14 $110 or $35 (not riding)
TOMORROW
Cliff Richard & The Shadows Summer Holiday Tribute Show
When: 3pm
Where: Brolga Theatre
What: The show delivers a captivating live concert recreating the unforgettable sound of Cliff Richard & The Shadows.
Cost: Adults $55, Friends of the Brolga $50, Pensioners / Senior / Student $50, Group 10+ $50 each
Lawnmower Races
When: Gates open at 9.30am.
Where: 300 Gympie Road, Tinana
What: Enjoy an action packed day out at the Fraser Coast Lawnmower Races.
There will be an open pits display during the lunch break so you can see the modified machines up close. Food and drinks available.
Cost: $5, entry free for children under 12