Five things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

TODAY

Island Fashion on Tour

When: 10am to 4pm

Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery

What: Island Fashion on Tour features a range of free, hands-on art making activities. The event continues until Sunday, March 29. The project is aimed at children and families.

Cost: Free

Beach Couture

When: 10am to 4pm

Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery

What: The event showcases a range of wearable pieces made from garbage collected from the beaches and ocean.

Cost: Free

Susan River Night Horse Ride and Dinner

When: 4pm

Where: Susan River Homestead Adventure Resort

What: Ride out in the late afternoon and have a hot bowl of soup and garlic bread before heading back.

You will enjoy a buffet BBQ and salad in the dining room.

Cost: Adults $130 or $45 (not riding), children under 14 $110 or $35 (not riding)

TOMORROW

Cliff Richard & The Shadows Summer Holiday Tribute Show

When: 3pm

Where: Brolga Theatre

What: The show delivers a captivating live concert recreating the unforgettable sound of Cliff Richard & The Shadows.

Cost: Adults $55, Friends of the Brolga $50, Pensioners / Senior / Student $50, Group 10+ $50 each

Lawnmower Races

When: Gates open at 9.30am.

Where: 300 Gympie Road, Tinana

What: Enjoy an action packed day out at the Fraser Coast Lawnmower Races.

There will be an open pits display during the lunch break so you can see the modified machines up close. Food and drinks available.

Cost: $5, entry free for children under 12