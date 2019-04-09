Five things we learnt in the BRL A-grade

QUICK PASS: The Waves' Arden Lankowski gets the ball away before he is brought down by a Wallaroos player.

QUICK PASS: The Waves' Arden Lankowski gets the ball away before he is brought down by a Wallaroos player. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: The second round of the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade is done and dusted as some teams faltered and others rose to a new level.

Eastern Suburbs and Western Suburbs both got their first wins with The Waves falling to Roos in a grand final replay.

Here is what we learned from round two.

1. Six doesn't go into five

The race for the finals, to me, is down to six sides after Brothers Maryborough couldn't get past Western Suburbs on Saturday.

It is early in the season but when a side concedes more than 100 points in two games and can't score themselves, the signs don't look good and I can't see them making finals.

It leaves the question of who else misses out?

Wests, Easts, The Waves, Past Brothers, Hervey Bay and the Wallaroos all have legitimate arguments why they should make it.

But the reality is one will miss out.

It will be fascinating to see who slips into sixth.

2. Wallaroos the team to beat

The grand finalists from the past two seasons have knocked off both Easts and The Waves in the first two rounds of the season and did it in Bundaberg as well.

The side could legitimately be 5-0 by the end of round six and on their way to a minor premiership.

Deserves all the praise they get.

3. Matt Craven in the halves works

The new Eastern Suburbs recruit, according to Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade statistics last year, didn't play in the halves for Isis last season but played in the backs on his way to BRL representative player of the year.

He showed on Saturday that controlling the play in the halves might be his go to position this year.

Craven not only helped himself to three tries but he helped set up others to score as well.

The 40 points Easts scored on Saturday was the second highest the team has got in a game of football in the past two seasons.

Craven controlling the play could be what the side needs to be a premiership threat.

4. Teams on the attack

Last season it took six rounds for the competition to have three games with more than 60 points in it.

This season it has taken two rounds with two this weekend and one last week as Hervey Bay scored 72 against Maryborough.

5. Trent Seeds to score the most tries

Seeds scored the second most tries last year and after his exploits already is well on his way to score more than the 19 he scored last year.

He could score 25 plus tries this season, which would make him very hard to beat after only one player - Billy-James Stefaniuk - score more than that last year.