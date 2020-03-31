Top Five: Unmissable Aussie annual sporting events

Nathan Lyon of Australia celebrates at the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne, Sunday, December 29, 2019. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge)

SPORT: As a self-diagnosed sport tragic I am struggling with the shutdown of sport due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has forced me to review the sporting experiences that I can't do without during the year and the possibility that I might not enjoy them for some time.

It is time for a little fun and lightheartedness.

I have compiled my top five Australian events for the year and my reasoning for choosing these events.

I am sure everyone has different events for different reasons and the Chronicle would love to hear from you.

Send us your top five and why they are important to you.

My list in no order.

•The Australian Open - Tennis is the signal that the new year is underway, and the world has come to Australia.

The sound of the thwack of tennis balls being returned across the net every day and night for two weeks joins young and old Australians together.

•The Melbourne Cup - Where else in the world does a nation stop to watch a horse race?

We take the opportunity to dress up, go out to lunch and forget about life's challenges for an afternoon.

For a few days, everyone is an expert racing tipster.

•The Boxing Day Cricket Test - Perhaps my favourite day of the year.

After the rush of Christmas and the unwrapping of presents, it is the official start of the Christmas slowdown.

Nothing beats eating the Christmas feast leftovers, having a beer at lunch because you can, as you nap on the couch in the afternoon.

•Bathurst - The 1000-kilometre race for me is the culmination of the Australian sports winter season.

A great chance to have a barbecue with friends as you watch driver's skill as they race around the Mount Panorama track.

If you have ever driven a car around the track at the speed limit is scary enough.

•AFL/NRL Grand Final weekend - In the words of H.G. Nelson and Rampaging Roy Slaven 'The Festival of the Boot'.

An opportunity to watch the entertainment and culmination of Australia's two biggest sporting codes.

Barbecues or early dinners are held throughout the community as family and friends come together to cheer on team's or just acknowledge another season.