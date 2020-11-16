Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Peak hour city traffic has come to a standstill this morning, as a large multi vehicle crash on the Captain Cook Bridge is causing major delays.
Peak hour city traffic has come to a standstill this morning, as a large multi vehicle crash on the Captain Cook Bridge is causing major delays.
News

Five-vehicle pileup causes major delays in Brisbane CBD

by Nathan Edwards
16th Nov 2020 7:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Peak-hour traffic in the Brisbane CBD has come to a standstill this morning after a multi-vehicle crash on the Captain Cook Bridge.

A five-vehicle pileup has caused at least one inbound lane on the Riverside Expressway to be closed this morning, backing traffic all the way to Greenslopes.

Initial reports indicate commuter delays of up to 35 minutes this morning when travelling from Brisbane's south.

 

 

Police are currently on scene directing traffic, and have urged inner city commuters to "expect delays" on the Monday run to work.

There are no reports of injuries.

Originally published as Five-vehicle pileup causes major delays in Brisbane CBD

More Stories

accident brisbane cbd crash traffic delays

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HEATING UP: What fireys want you to know going into summer

        Premium Content HEATING UP: What fireys want you to know going into summer

        News With days starting to heat up, the region is being urged to prepare.

        Meet the couple keeping valuable history alive

        Premium Content Meet the couple keeping valuable history alive

        News “I’m proud to keep it alive,” says wartime re-enactor.

        WATCH: Dramatic arrest of M’boro murder suspect

        Premium Content WATCH: Dramatic arrest of M’boro murder suspect

        Crime 38-year-old charged overnight with Maryborough murder

        Best Queensland universities for students to get a job

        Premium Content Best Queensland universities for students to get a job

        Education Best Queensland universities helping students to land a full-time job