Repeat robber targeted store, hospital, trampoline park

Annie Perets

ARMED with a star picket while high on illicit drugs, Jack Peter Willson had a plan to rob a small Torquay corner store of $200.

But a shopkeeper holding a walking stick who sounded the store's alarm was enough to chase Willson away from the Cypress Street Store on August 28 last year.

The attempted robbery was part of a five-week crime spree perpetuated by the 34-year-old, during which he stole three cars and broke into Hervey Bay's trampoline park twice.

In Maryborough District Court on Tuesday, he was exposed as an ice-addict with a "complete disregard" for others.

This was demonstrated when he stole a car parked outside Hervey Bay Hospital's emergency department.

He also took a wallet from a man who offered to buy him food.

Details of his criminal lifestyle from July 20 to August 31 last year were detailed after Willson pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including attempted armed robbery.

The court was told Willson drove the car he took from the hospital to Gladstone, stealing and switching number plates along the way.

He was in Gladstone when he stole the kind man's wallet, which contained $500 and credit cards.

The court heard the car had been returned to its rightful owner but in a damaged condition.

During his rampage, Willson also took a car which was parked outside a Hervey Bay shopping centre and a vehicle from a house.

Annie Perets

These car thefts were accompanied by multiple fuel drive-offs.

Breaking into Jump Park after-hours was among his final crimes before he was arrested.

On August 30 and 31 last year, Willson and a co-offender gained entry through a bathroom window of the entertainment business, taking off with cash and electronic goods including laptops.

His criminal antics ended when he was caught shoplifting.

Willson was sentenced to four years in jail, to be eligible for parole on December 1. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

The father-of-three also made the front page of the Chronicle in 2017, after he was sentenced for robbing a Maryborough food store while armed with an axe.