Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough State High School principal Simon Done. Photo: Alistair Brightman/ File
Maryborough State High School principal Simon Done. Photo: Alistair Brightman/ File
Education

'Five years of gains in five weeks': COVID’s silver lining

Stuart Fast
19th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOR Maryborough State High School Principal Simon Done, the State Government's decision to bring the school year to an early end is fitting.

Speaking to the Chronicle on Friday he said the two student free days provided the school's teachers and leaders with an opportunity to reflect on what has and hasn't worked while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've made five years of gains in five weeks, there a lot of lessons we will integrate technology for future classes," Mr Done said.

"It's been a long year, we've done our best for the students," he said.

Mr Done was very proud of the 2020 year 12 cohort, saying they were the first in prep, the first year sevens in high school and they had dealt with coronavirus in their final year.

The two student free days also gives the heritage-listed school time for maintenance.

Mr Done said staff checked buildings throughout the year, reporting on which buildings needed work.

He said the school then performed repairs while students were away with minimal disruption to learning.

It comes after the Department of Education announced on Thursday night the 2020 school year would end two days early "In recognition of the efforts of school-based staff during the COVID-19 health pandemic"

This means for all public schools the last school day of 2020 is officially Wednesday, December 9.

More Stories

fccoronavirus fceducation fcmaryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Course for those contemplating COVID career change

        Premium Content Course for those contemplating COVID career change

        Education It will be held at the Fraser Coast campus

        UPDATE: Police release more details on missing hiker

        Premium Content UPDATE: Police release more details on missing hiker

        News “We’ve got people on foot … in motorbikes, in cars”

        COVID find ‘interesting, remarkable’, but not cause for alarm

        Premium Content COVID find ‘interesting, remarkable’, but not cause for...

        Council News ‘I think it shows we need to continue to be alert’

        UPDATE: Follow-up sewage tests find no sign of COVID-19

        Premium Content UPDATE: Follow-up sewage tests find no sign of COVID-19

        Breaking "A negative result today doesn't indicate a false positive in the previous test"