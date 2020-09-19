'Five years of gains in five weeks': COVID’s silver lining

FOR Maryborough State High School Principal Simon Done, the State Government's decision to bring the school year to an early end is fitting.

Speaking to the Chronicle on Friday he said the two student free days provided the school's teachers and leaders with an opportunity to reflect on what has and hasn't worked while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've made five years of gains in five weeks, there a lot of lessons we will integrate technology for future classes," Mr Done said.

"It's been a long year, we've done our best for the students," he said.

Mr Done was very proud of the 2020 year 12 cohort, saying they were the first in prep, the first year sevens in high school and they had dealt with coronavirus in their final year.

The two student free days also gives the heritage-listed school time for maintenance.

Mr Done said staff checked buildings throughout the year, reporting on which buildings needed work.

He said the school then performed repairs while students were away with minimal disruption to learning.

It comes after the Department of Education announced on Thursday night the 2020 school year would end two days early "In recognition of the efforts of school-based staff during the COVID-19 health pandemic"

This means for all public schools the last school day of 2020 is officially Wednesday, December 9.