The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

Elyas Macdonald, Emily Ladler and Cooper Jaycee at the Paisley Park Early Learning Centre held a Biggest Morning Tea event on Wednesday.

EYE ON THE GOAL: Mckenzie Cox attended the Under 14 session at the Brian Kerle Basketball Clinic in Maryborough on Saturday.

HIGH SALE: 392 Bidwill Rd, Bidwill.

SMILES ALL ROUND: Four-year-olds Lola Arnold, Gabriella Price and Dex Cooke from FCAC Koala Kindy pictured in the Bunnings stand during Hervey Bay Under 8s Kids Day Out hosted at Fraser Coast Anglican College.

Amelia Pollard in the 9 yrs girls high jump.

Mother's Day Craft Fair at Hervey Bay RSL - Karen Summerson with her machine embroidered towel and a unicorn she purchased from a fellow stall holder.

Lifestyle

Jason Smith, David Jenvey, Brendan Smith, Carlton Fearnside, Chelsea Rose, Livia Carl and Taryn Amos from Canberra at CMC Rocks on Sunday.

Property destroyed at Chauvel Road, Tabulam.

Five occupants of a vehicle that rolled on the Bruce Highway were hospitalised on Saturday morning.

CRASH: An aircraft with a single occupant has crashed in remote bushland south of Mundubbera. The pilot was taken to hospital.

AFL Wide Bay Lightning Carnival - Bombers v Hinterland Blues. Taylah King (Bombers) puts in a clearing kick.

FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to fire

14th Aug 2019 12:00 AM

IT HAS been five years since fire destroyed the heart of Nimbin.

In the early hours of August 14, 2014 emergency crews raced to the main street after reports of a fire.

When they got there, they were met with an inferno, fire having already taken hold in the Rainbow Cafe and spread to other timber structures in Cullen Street.

Crews battled for hours to save the town, but as morning broke, the heartbreaking reality was unveiled - the Rainbow Cafe, Nimbin Museum, Tribal Magic and BringaBong were reduced to rubble.

But the community rallied, and in the five years that have passed, various plans to rebuild have been floated, proving while the heart was destroyed that day, Nimbin's soul well-and-truly survived.

 

Lismore Northern Star