FIX OUR DEADLY HIGHWAY

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull receives a book detailing the case for the Section D upgrade of the Bruce Highway from Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien.

HOW long will it take for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to listen?

How many days, months or years will it take for the Coalition leader to act to prevent the unnecessary multiple road deaths we see on the Bruce Highway every year?

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien has taken charge, along with the Fraser Coast Chronicle and Gympie Times, to build section D of the highway from Cooray to Curra and eventually expand to four lanes between Gympie and Maryborough.

Whether his party's leader will listen is another story.

But what Mr O'Brien should be commended for is bringing the fight right in front of Mr Turnbull, something he and his Infrastructure Minister Michael McCormack can no longer ignore.

The book Case For Bruce Highway Cooroy To Curra: Section D details the carnage on the two-lane highway.

It features the stories of families who have had their lives turned upside down from frequent road deaths and puts forward the case for immediate funding.

The ball is now in their court to allocate the necessary funds to fix one of Australia's deadliest stretches of road.

The completion of Section D is the first step to having the Bruce Highway expanded to four lanes to the Fraser Coast.

A Chronicle investigation last year revealed about 50 per cent of the road deaths between Gympie and Torbanlea in the last 15 years have been a result of head-on crashes.

Although driver responsibility is paramount, human error will always exist and if our heavily used highway remains two lanes, preventable road deaths from head-on collisions will continue.

The clear majority of highway between Melbourne and Gympie is four lanes, why should we miss out on vital highway infrastructure that our southern counterparts have access to?

The upcoming Federal Budget will reveal whether the pleas from distraught families, two newspapers and a Federal MP have been listened to.