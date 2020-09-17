Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lifestyle

Flame still burns for Games couple, 20 years on

by Matthew Benns
17th Sep 2020 11:10 AM

 

The Olympic flame may have been extinguished in Sydney 20 years ago but the flicker of love it kindled among those in the city still burns strong.

Most famously Aussie Mary Donaldson met her future husband, Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark in the Slip Inn during his trip to the Olympics.

Four children and twenty years later that love affair is still going strong.

Also burning brightly four children and twenty years after first meeting on a platform at Sydney Olympic Park is the love affair of Mark and Lauren Hayes.

They had both been hired as casuals to work on the railways as customer service attendants and have remained together and with Sydney Trains - Mark as a driver and Lauren as a guard.

Mark and Lauren Hayes, with their children Anna, Penny and Angus, first locked eyes on a platform at Sydney Olympic Park working the Sydney Olympics. Picture: Brett Costello
Mark and Lauren Hayes, with their children Anna, Penny and Angus, first locked eyes on a platform at Sydney Olympic Park working the Sydney Olympics. Picture: Brett Costello

"Mark and I were inducted together and we initially became great friends before falling in love years later, and now have a family on the south coast," Lauren said.

Mark added: "I thought Lauren was out of my league, but I took a shot and asked her out and she said yes, and the rest is history.

"There was such a great atmosphere at the Olympics and we both met so many wonderful and diverse people!"

Sydney Trains Chief Executive Suzanne Holden said: "So many of our people point to working at the Olympics as their career highlight and how wonderful to be able to meet your life partner in the process!

"Our people rose to the occasion during the Olympics, transporting a record 4.5 million people over 19 days and providing a world class service for Australian and international visitors."

Originally published as Flame still burns for Games couple, 20 years on

More Stories

Show More
2000 olympics editors picks love romance sport sydney olympics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        IN COURT: 103 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 103 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        ‘Left in dark’: Land deal fuels fears for Straddie’s future

        Premium Content ‘Left in dark’: Land deal fuels fears for Straddie’s future

        Property Tensions over lack of transparency in North Stradbroke land deal

        More details emerge about scaly M’boro mystery

        Premium Content More details emerge about scaly M’boro mystery

        News The snakes, usually found in the Northern Territory, were found in bushland