Flames engulf shed while owner on lunch

DEVASTATED: The burnt remains of a shed at a property on Pindari Crescent at Sunshine Acres. Alistair Brightman

JUST minutes after Michael Maynard left his backyard shed for some lunch, it went up in flames.

"Michael was in the shed making some bee boxes and he came down the house to get some lunch," Michael's wife, Rosemary said.

"Next thing we know, one of our neighbours came running down the hill yelling out saying our shed was on fire."

Two rural and two urban fire crews raced to the Sunshine Acres home about 2.50pm Saturday.

Crews told Mr and Mrs Maynard there was nothing they could do to save the 10m by 6m shed.

Inside the shed was tools and materials accumulated over a number of years.

"(Michael) used to make furniture for the family and he had so much stuff in there which we've had for so long," Mrs Maynard said.

"He had lots of silky oak in there ready to make some more furniture."

Luckily, the shed was about 30m away from the couple's home.

"The fire fighters were incredible," she said.

"They were here within 15 minutes and were just so helpful.

"They got their big hoses out and had it all done very quickly."

Despite putting a halt to making bee boxes as a result of the fire, Mrs Maynard said her husband would continue with his bee hives.

It is unknown what caused the blaze.