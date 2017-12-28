Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Flames erupt in car bonnet

Emergency services were called to a reported car fire outside Aldi in Hervey Bay.
Emergency services were called to a reported car fire outside Aldi in Hervey Bay. Inge Hansen
Inge Hansen
by

A WOMAN was left shocked when her car bonnet went up in flames while driving in Hervey Bay.

About 11.30am Thursday, emergency services were called to the car park of Aldi, off Main St after receiving reports of a car on fire.

The woman had parked her 1970 Volkswagen Beetle outside the supermarket where crews rushed to extinguish the flames.

 

Emergency services were called to a reported car fire outside Aldi in Hervey Bay.
Emergency services were called to a reported car fire outside Aldi in Hervey Bay. Inge Hansen

Officer in Charge at Hervey Bay Fire Station Neil Probert said a VW engine was renowned for problems.

He said a fractured fuel line which leaked onto the engine is what caused it to go up in flames.

"Someone used a fire extinguisher to try and put out the flames but once it emptied the flames were still going," he said.

"We had to use a garden hose to put the rest (of the fire) out."

The woman driving the car was uninjured in the incident.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Related Items

Topics:  car fire fcemergency fraser coast queensland fire and emergency services

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Your New Year’s weather forecast

Your New Year’s weather forecast

EXTREME weather will see storms, heat and possibly even a cyclone hit our shores this New Year’s as most of our capitals get ready to party.

premium_icon Vaccines ‘contain the proceeds of abortion’

The Australian Vaccination Skeptics Network says vaccines are made from the proceeds of abortion.

Anti-vaxxers are using a new tactic to reject vaccinations

10 ways to spend New Year's Eve on the Fraser Coast

New Year's Eve at the Brolga Theatre.

Here's 10 ways to spend your New Year's Eve.

After 44 years, it's time for John to retire

After 44 years with Hyne Timber, John McDonald, aka 'Macca' has signed off the last time.

After 44 years, John McDonald has signed off for the last time.

Local Partners