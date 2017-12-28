Flames erupt in car bonnet

Emergency services were called to a reported car fire outside Aldi in Hervey Bay.

A WOMAN was left shocked when her car bonnet went up in flames while driving in Hervey Bay.

About 11.30am Thursday, emergency services were called to the car park of Aldi, off Main St after receiving reports of a car on fire.

The woman had parked her 1970 Volkswagen Beetle outside the supermarket where crews rushed to extinguish the flames.

Emergency services were called to a reported car fire outside Aldi in Hervey Bay. Inge Hansen

Officer in Charge at Hervey Bay Fire Station Neil Probert said a VW engine was renowned for problems.

He said a fractured fuel line which leaked onto the engine is what caused it to go up in flames.

"Someone used a fire extinguisher to try and put out the flames but once it emptied the flames were still going," he said.

"We had to use a garden hose to put the rest (of the fire) out."

The woman driving the car was uninjured in the incident.

