‘Flames out the roof’: Suspicious blaze at sugar mill

UPDATE 10.40am: Tools, uniforms and other consumables were destroyed in a blaze this morning, which severely damaged the stores building at the Proserpine Mill.

Detective Liam Henry, from Whitsunday CIB, said the large concrete shed was severely damaged inside.

"The flames went up into the timber roof and it is severely damaged inside - no items could be salvaged," Detective Henry said.

"We are still investigating the cause of the fire at this stage. I am expecting scientific officers to be on the scene by mid-morning."

Three fire crews attended about 3.15am and were able to contain the fire to the inside of the building by about 3.40am.

Officers wearing breathing apparatus continued to fight the blaze from inside.

Crews began dampening down by 4.10am and had fully extinguished the fire in the gutted building by 5am. Nobody was hurt in the blaze.

Wilmar Mackay Regional Operations Manager, Craig Muddle, said access to the affected area was currently restricted.

"But we believe there has been significant damage to the stores building," he said.

"We will complete a full damage assessment, once authorities finalise their investigations and hand the area back to us."

