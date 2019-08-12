Flames/Brothers light up against Tinana in women's hockey

WINDING UP: Fraser Flames Laura Burchill ready to take a shot iat McFie Park on Saturday.

HOCKEY: McFie Park played host to a weekend of exciting senior men and women's action in the Fraser Coast League.

The first women's game had Fraser Flames/Brothers up against Tinana in a tight tussle to come away with valuable competition points.

It was Flames forward Yasmin Gabel who scored the first goal after slapping the ball into the goal box after a backline lay-off pass.

A lapse in the Flames defence allowed Tinana's Cheyna Manski to score and draw level at half time.

It wasn't until the the final minutes of the game when Vada Thaggard's hard work was rewarded with a breakaway goal against the run of play to give the Flames a 2-1 win.

Flames captain Gabel was happy with the team's performance despite some breakdown of structure during the game.

"We had some players in different positions due to injuries. We spoke during half time about bringing it back as a team and I'm proud of their efforts,” she said.

The second women's game saw Magpies come away 3-1 winners against a weakened United team.

Magpies goalscorers were Jenny Hodgkins, Darci Giaquinto and Lynette Pritchard and United's scorer was Andie Staples.

Magpies coach Carrie Taylor was optimistic about the team's win and reward for hard work put in during the season.

"At the end of the day a win is a win and to come away with one is a positive boost for them,” Taylor said.

The first men's game was fast moving and action packed with Brothers drawing with Roos in a match that could have gone either way.

Both sides had plenty of goal-scoring opportunities but had to settle with one-all at half time with a goal each to Brothers' Connor Griffin and Roos' Cody Goldenstein.

Brothers came out strongly in the second half with two goals in as many minutes with Brodie Gavin nailing a cross pass and Marcus Jefferies converting a well-struck penalty corner.

Roos players kept their cool and came back strongly with two quick goals to Shaun Goldenstein to draw level for the final score.

Both teams' goalkeepers, Brothers Niel Bradshaw and Roos Jason Harvey, had blinders, pulling off great saves.

Brothers captain Lochie Smith said the game was a tough one.

In the final match of the round, an understrength Magpies lost to Granville 7-1.