Fire crews were called to reports a hay bale was on fire just after midnight. Photo: File.
Flaming hay bale forces road closure in Bay

Lacee Froeschl
14th Jan 2021 9:00 AM
Fire crews were tasked to help distinguish a flaming hay bale on the back of a semi trailer after midnight on Thursday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Ibis Blvd at Eli Waters at 12.45am.

A spokeswoman said as fireys arrived there were “multiple pockets of fire in the hay bale”.

They were deployed with breathing apparatus.

She said crews had to put the flames out by pulling apart the hay, as it is the most efficient way.

Crews were still dampening down hot spots on the road at just past 4 o’clock this morning and left at 4.45am.

Fraser Coast Council have arranged a road closure and are cleaning up the debris.

The road is expected to be reopened soon.

fraser coast council hervey bay fire
