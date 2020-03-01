Flare up: ‘Capo’ ejected as RBB face sanctions

A security guard grabs a flare lit by fans during the Round 18 A-League match between Sydney FC and the Western Sydney Wanderers at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Sydney, Friday, February 28, 2020. (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

FANS who lit flares at the A-League derby face bans and possible prosecution, but organisers and police are broadly happy with the first clash between Sydney FC and the Wanderers to be held at Jubilee Stadium.

Western Sydney's delight at winning their second derby of the season was tarnished by the lighting of a number of flares inside and outside the ground, and a brief standoff between a small group of supporters and police near the end of the game.

It's understood two fans who lit flares and one who carried them inside the ground have been identified, and face five-year exclusions from all football matches once CCTV examination is complete.

Among the 14 ejected was one of the Red and Black Bloc's "capos" or leaders for standing on a seat, and a group fans left in sympathy - ironically, just before Wanderers captain Mitch Duke scored the winning goal in the 1-0 victory.

But police confirmed no arrests were made throughout the night, among a crowd of 18,501, and A-League boss Greg O'Rourke said the security review of the game would focus on weeding out the handful who were responsible for the flares.

"We will review the reports on Monday as we would post any derby and then determine if we require further action," he said in a statement.

"Whilst we are disappointed to see flares at the match, any consequences will be directed to individuals identified with flares through our normal banning process."

The win lifted Western Sydney to within two points of the top six, at least until the end of the round, reigniting hopes of making the finals.

"There's no set ceilings, there's no particular goals," interim coach Jean-Paul de Marigny said.

"I don't want to be boring but it's all about one game at a time and getting the boys to believe in each other, which they do, and getting close to each other, which they are.

"They're ticking all the boxes and it's great to see players expressing themselves and maximising their ability."