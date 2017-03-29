Flash flooding closes Fraser Coast road

A SECTION of Booral Rd is temporarily closed due to flash flooding.

The Bunya Ck crossing has been closed since about 11pm on Tuesday, and was still closed on Wednesday morning.

Drivers in the area are advised to use Main St and Hebblewhite Rd as alternative routes, and never drive through flood waters.

As Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie moves south, the region is predicted to receive up to 210mm of rain between today and Friday, with the heaviest rain set to fall on Thursday.

Booral Rd is one of the most flood-prone roads on the Fraser Coast, according to the Transport and Main Roads department.

