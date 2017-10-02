23°
Flash flooding warnings with drenching rains rolling in

Claudia Baxter
by Madura McCormack, The Courier-Mail

WIDESPREAD rains are expected to drench most of Queensland from today, ending the extended dry spell and easing fire concerns.

Flash flooding warnings are in place from Bundaberg to Noosa Heads, with six-hour rainfall totals of 90mm to 120mm possible, the Bureau of Meteorology says. Bundaberg and Gympie could have up to 180mm of rain.

Rainfall totals between Gympie and the northern Sunshine Coast have been 100mm to 200mm below average for the past three months.

Monday severe weather warning issued at 4.21am
Forecaster Gordon Banks said although falls were expected to be significant further north, southeast Queensland would not miss out, with light showers bringing 10mm to 30mm of rain.

"Thunderstorms are possible anywhere east of Georgetown to Charleville, and severe thunderstorms are possible east of Roma and south of Clermont to north of about Dalby and Maroochydore," he said.

"(Temperatures) should be relatively pleasant and most of the rain should disappear by Wednesday."

Temperatures from central to southeast Queensland will be 5C to 10C below the October average. Brisbane is expected to have a high of 20C and a low of 16C today.

