Flat tyre on dangerous section of Bruce Highway: Opinion

I was stuck in a dangerous section of the Bruce Highway.

IT'S always been one of my biggest fears.

Getting a flat tyre on a dangerous section of the Bruce Highway without my husband, brother or dad in the car.

Well someone was looking out for me on Sunday when I was put into this exact scenario.

I was heading to Hervey Bay from Rockhampton, on my own, when my steering started to shake and next thing I knew I heard a loud sound and was on the edge of the highway in a section that was pretty scary.

I didn't have a lot of room to pull over and a little bit of panic set in.

As you do, I got out and raced around to see how bad it was.

Lets just say I did a good job.

My first instinct was to call my husband, who was in Hervey Bay, a little over three hours away from my current location.

So in other words there wasn't much he could do.

And I have never learnt to change a tyre, plus being a Suzuki Swift - the spare tyre can only travel at 80km max.

Oh dear.

Lucky for me a nice guy by the name of Nifty saw a woman in danger on the side of the Bruce Highway.

He pulled over about 20 metres ahead where there was a safer area to the side the road.

Nifty drove my car - steadily to where he was parked so I was out of danger and changed my tyre.

It's good to know there are some great people out there willing to help.

I knew it was going to be one hell of a slow drive home.

About 30km north of Miriam Vale, I made the steady trip home, putting my hazard lights on whenever a truck or vehicle got super close behind me.

Thank goodness I made it home safe and that it happened before there were multiple overtaking lanes.

I certainly feel the pain of drivers who can't go much faster than 80km/h.

Lesson to learn?

How to change a tyre.

Have you ever been caught out on the side of the highway? Join the discussion and tell us below.