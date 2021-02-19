Fleeing cops leads to shotgun shell find

Shotgun shells were among the explosives found in a drivers car. Photo: File

Shotgun shells were among the explosives found in a drivers car. Photo: File

A man has been sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court over a road incident which quickly escalated.

31-year-old William Olen pleaded guilty to five charges, evading police, two counts of assaulting police, obstructing police and possessing explosives.

Police Prosecutor Sonia Edwards said the incident happened on December 13 2020 at 2:15pm.

She said police began to pursue Olen as he accelerated down Main St before he pulled into an address in Rose St Pialba where police confronted him.

“The defendant provided his driver's licence and attempted to walk away from police to go into the dwelling and was advised he was detained and not free to leave,” Ms Edwards said.

“He stated he was on his own property and could not be detained and started being aggressive stating he hated police, he’s made gestures towards police by holding his arms up and punching his hands in the air.”

During the incident Olen told police “I nearly punched youse out the other day.”

He was detained and a search of the vehicle located three 12 gauge shotgun shells and one 22 calibre round.

“He then attempted to stand up and lunged forward slamming his head into a paling of the fence, he had to be physically restrained,” Ms Edwards said.

Defence Lawyer Hamish Isles, Mr Olen was tired, had music on and did not initially appreciate the unmarked police car following him.

“Once he did realise his was the vehicle they wanted to stop, he essentially made the decision to drive home, a short distance from where he was.”

“A poor decision, as it resulted in him coming before the court.”

“Suffice to say he initially became agitated at what he perceived as an injustice … he accepts now his conduct is consistent with those particular police powers and offences.”

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into account Mr Olen’s early pleas of guilty and imposed one fine for all offences.

Olen was convicted and fined $1200 and he was disqualified from driving for one month.