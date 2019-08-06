Flesh-eating bug creating zombie animals
WARNING: GRAPHIC
THE humble bandicoot may play a key role in spreading a harmful flesh-eating bacteria in Far North Queensland.
James Cook University researchers have discovered that bandicoots in the Douglas Shire region may be reservoirs for the bacteria that causes Daintree Ulcer, also known as Buruli ulcer in humans.
The bacterial disease, which causes necrosis of skin tissue, has been reported in more than 33 countries.
There has only been one case of the infection identified in the Cairns health district this year, however about 100 cases have been reported in Victoria since the start of 2019.
The slow-growing bacteria's exact path of transmission to humans has largely remained a mystery, however scientists found last year that it may be transferred to humans via mosquitoes.
James Cook University scientists trapped and analysed 140 bandicoots, four white-tailed rats, and two possums in the Mossman-Daintree area from March 2016 to February 2018. Of these mammals, they found three bandicoots tested positive for the Daintree Ulcer bacteria, Mycobacterium ulcerans.
Lead study author, JCU PhD candidate Avishek Singh, said the finding showed bandicoots may be a reservoir for the disease.
"This bacterial organism multiplies inside the bandicoots," he said.
"The mosquitoes take in the bacteria, and then inject it into humans."
Mr Singh suggested the relatively low amount of the bacteria found in trapped animals related to the overall reduced load of the pathogen in the environment - thought to be linked to rainfall.
He said there was still much more to learn about the bacteria, in particular why it was so geographically restricted to the Mossman-Daintree area.
"We still can't explain why it doesn't occur in bandicoots outside of this area," he said.