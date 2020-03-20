Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were on scene at Townsville Airport after a fight broke out on a plane. Picture: Evan Morgan
Police were on scene at Townsville Airport after a fight broke out on a plane. Picture: Evan Morgan
Crime

Flight brawl halts plane on tarmac in airport chaos

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
20th Mar 2020 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A brawl on a Townsville-bound plane halted an aircraft filled with passengers on a tarmac as police rush to diffuse the situation.

Initial reports indicate police were called to Townsville Airport about 1.15pm to reports of an aggressive person who started fighting with others on a Virgin flight.

Police say a woman had been detained on the plane earlier and reports suggested passengers were becoming aggressive.

Queensland Police confirmed the woman was speaking with police and had disembarked the plane.

More Stories

Show More
crime police queensland crime virgin australia

Just In

    Ikea to close 22 stores

    Ikea to close 22 stores
    • 20th Mar 2020 3:19 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major change to council rates to ease virus burden

        premium_icon Major change to council rates to ease virus burden

        News Fraser Coast Regional Council announces range of virus relief measures

        Coronavirus “dropped business by a third,” at Coast cafe

        premium_icon Coronavirus “dropped business by a third,” at Coast cafe

        News Restaurant manager Russell Czinege says coronavirus has severely impacted his cafe...

        VIRUS RELIEF: Commercial fees cut at Bay airport

        premium_icon VIRUS RELIEF: Commercial fees cut at Bay airport

        News Airport fees waived and business permits extended

        Person airlifted in 'serious condition' after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Person airlifted in 'serious condition' after motorbike...

        News A person has been airlifted in a serious condition after motorcycle accident