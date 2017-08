Discounted direct flights between Hervey Bay and Sydney are on offer from Virgin.

MAKE sure you pack your bags, because Virgin is offering $99 direct flights from Hervey Bay to Sydney as part of a major flash sale.

The sale offers up to 40% off selected domestic and international fares in a 29-hour blitz, which started on Tuesday.

As part of the deal, discounted prices will be offered on flights from Hervey Bay to Sydney between February and March 2018.

The sale ends at midnight tonight.

