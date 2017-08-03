Flight safety checks to be held at region's airports

DON'T be alarmed if you notice planes near the Hervey Bay or Maryborough airports flying in uncommon patterns next week.

Hervey Bay and Maryborough are two of 16 aerodromes across Queensland that are will have special flight path safety checks carried out by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) this month.

A twin-engine Cessna Conquest aircraft will be used to carry out the safety checks between August 6-13.

Low-level flying is an essential part of the exercise, with aircraft down as low as several hundred feet to mark new obstacles like towers, trees, masts or buildings.

CASA requires aerodrome flight path safety checks to be carried out every three years to maintain a high level of air safety at all aerodromes.