Airport chaos as wild weather lashes Sydney

The NSW coastline has been lashed by wild weather. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

Flights have been cancelled at Sydney Airport as wild weather batters the NSW coastline.

Other passengers are experiencing delays of more than an hour as Sydney and the state's east coast is smashed by strong wind and heavy rain, with more bad weather expected.

Virgin Australia said it has cancelled 10 domestic flights so far today due to the bad weather, and the airline was working to put passengers on another flight today.

Qantas said about six of its flights had also been cancelled, while Jetstar said three flights from Sydney had been cancelled - two to Melbourne and one to the Gold Coast.

All passengers have been put on other flights.

Sydney Airport recorded a wind gust of 91km/h at 10am.

"The Bureau of Meteorology has issued weather warnings today in Sydney. Plan your journey to the airport and contact your airline for flight status," the airport advised.

Airservices Australia is also advising passengers to check with their airline for details on their flights today.

The strong winds have also caused chaos on the Sydney roads and for ferry services on the harbour, with cancellations now in place between Manly and Circular Quay.

Sydney Ferries issued a statement shortly before midday informing commuters it was simply too dangerous on the water.

"Sydney Ferries are not running between Manly and Circular Quay due to the large swell," they said.

"Delay your trip if you can or allow plenty of extra time."

Sydney Trains has also issued a statement urging commuters to allow additional travel time. They said wet weather conditions at various locations are making the process more arduous and slowing boarding times.

The wet weather is expected to continue throughout the afternoon and worsen as commuters prepare for the trip home.

More to come.