Flights from Hervey Bay to Melbourne still coming: Jetgo

REGIONAL airline Jetgo has confirmed direct flights between Hervey Bay and Melbourne are still going ahead despite rumours of the service being cancelled.

A notice posted to the Facebook group We Want Melbourne Flights from Hervey Bay said the airline was pulling out of the much-anticipated service after low booking numbers.

"Unfortunately the airline did not receive the numbers that they were hoping for, but as the locals know you have to prove yourself first and not pull out without trying first," the post reads.

"We are Hervey Bay, not the Sunshine Coast or the Gold Coast."

TIMELINE: JETGO FLIGHTS

MAY 15: Airline confirms interest in Fraser Coast

JUNE 16: Melbourne direct flights are here to stay

JUNE 20: First look at jets to be used for Melbourne-Bay flights

JULY 14: FALSE START: Flights from Hervey Bay to Melbourne delayed

But Jetgo managing director airlines Paul Bredereck said the service was still going ahead.

"Nothing has changed at our end," Mr Bredereck said.

"We are certainly not in any rush prematurely can it after the money and effort we have put in."

Mr Bredereck said initial bookings were "very disappointing" to the point they had "stopped dead in the last couple of weeks."

"If we had sold 40% of the seats, four weeks out from commencement, then we would have had confidence to build upon, but the advanced bookings are far less than this... we were hoping to see bookings continue to trickle in," he said.

Mr Bredereck said the airline would review the situation next week.

The much-anticipated service was due to start in July, but was delayed to October 30 due to low booking numbers.