Flights of frustration: Coast misses out on cheap airfares

EARLIER this week, LNP leader Deb Frecklington accused the State Government of ripping $188 million out of the Fraser Coast economy by failing to reopen borders.

Now, with cheap flights being offered in some parts of the state, she is asking what is being done to boost the Fraser Coast region.

"I welcome the announcement of $99 flights from Brisbane to Airlie Beach, but our other tourism hot spots up and down the Queensland coast have missed out," Ms Frecklington said.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk must ensure the Fraser Coast receives the same treatment, as tourism operators are desperate to attract more holiday goers and kickstart the local economy.

"The best way to get more flights and cheaper airfares into regional areas is to open up the interstate border.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk's decision to keep the border shut is closing businesses and costing jobs.

"More than 188 million dollars is spent by interstate tourists on the Fraser Coast each year and that figure is diminishing every day the borders remain closed.

"Re-opening the interstate border will save jobs and boost the economy of every Queensland community."

Ms Frecklington said around 188,000 interstate visitors travel to the Fraser Coast in a typical year, supporting thousands of jobs in the local economy.

By a spokesman for Ms Palaszczuk said the Premier did not take health advice from the Opposition leader.

"The Premier understands the impact restrictions are having which is why, based on health advice, we've been able to increase the number of people allowed in restaurants, cafes and pubs and open up Queensland to Queenslanders."

Daniel Gchwind, chief executive of the Queensland Tourism Industry Council, said the decision to allow travel throughout the state was the injection of optimism Queensland needed. "We can now move ahead, businesses can have confidence that they can take the bookings, they can welcome visitors and our industry, the marine operators, the accommodation providers, the services, the hospitality sector, we will do everything that can be done to keep people safe."