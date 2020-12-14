Flights to Bay doubled as COVID recovery continues

MORE flights have been announced between Brisbane and the Fraser Coast as the recovery from the COVID-19 lockdown continues.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said Qantas' decision to start providing two daily flights to and from Brisbane to Hervey Bay from December 16 would be a fantastic boost for the region.

"Tourism is a huge part of the Fraser Coast economy and while the drive market has been very strong, we need to have that connection to Brisbane and beyond in the sky as well," he said.

"Additional flights are not just good for tourists though.

"Additional flights make it easier for family and friends to visit, to do business and to travel for health services if needed.

"The Fraser Coast has built itself to be one of the most popular holiday destinations in Queensland, and these additional flights coming at the start of the school holidays will help our region continue to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic."

There are still no flights between Hervey Bay and Sydney after Virgin permanently cancelled the route earlier this year.

Cr Seymour also welcomed today's announcement that access restrictions for Fraser Island would be lifted from Tuesday.

"The bushfires on K'gari have had a significant impact on the landscape of the island, but thankfully, through the hard work of the authorities, the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation and local communities, there has been minimal impact on property and infrastructure," he said.

"K'gari is the jewel in our tourism crown so it's great news that resorts, beach houses and some campgrounds are able to be reopened.

"It is important though that anyone visiting Fraser Island stays informed as some areas, including walking tracks, will remain closed while they are assessed for risks and maintenance is undertaken by the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service."

More information is available on the QPWS website via Park Alerts - www.qld.gov.au/parkalerts