FLIGHTS UPDATE: How Syd to Bay is selling

THE airline which has brought direct Sydney flights back to the Bay says it's pleased with sales results so far and looks forward to official take off in late May.

It comes after Jetstar launched a new domestic route between Sydney and Hervey Bay amid ongoing international flight restrictions and renewed demand for holidays at home.

A spokesman for the Jetstar said tickets were proving particularly popular for the last week of May and the July school holidays.

"We're looking forward to launching the only direct flights between Sydney and Hervey Bay by the end of May this year," he said

"We've seen a great response from customers so far, with thousands of fares getting snapped up just hours after announcing the flights.

While flights for the winter holidays are harder to come by, there's still plenty of dates available outside of that time period with tickets starting as low as $105.

Tickets went for as low as $73 during a weekend sale with more sales expected later in the year.

