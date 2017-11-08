Notorious floating fortress to visit Hervey Bay

AHOY THERE: Graeme and Felicite Wylie call the Notorious, a replica 15th century caravel, their home.

AHOY THERE: Graeme and Felicite Wylie call the Notorious, a replica 15th century caravel, their home. Alistair Brightman

YEARNING for the freedom of the open seas, amateur boat-builder Graeme Wylie put his heart and soul into building the Notorious pirate ship - a full-scale, all-wood replica of a 15th century Portuguese caravel.

It is the only one of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, and Fraser Coast residents will have the opportunity to walk on board when it berths in Hervey Bay for public inspection days during the December school holidays.

This is the second visit, as Notorious made its inaugural trip to the region earlier this year.

"Graeme was inspired to build Notorious after researching caravels, one of which was wrecked between Warrnambool and Port Fairy in south-western Victoria," his partner Felicite Wylie said.

"The shipwreck is believed to have been a caravel from a secret voyage of discovery along the east coast of Australia in 1522.

"Graeme began salvaging Monterey cypress from bulldozed windbreaks in south-western Victoria, using this very stable and beautiful timber to make unique furniture.

"Eventually, with more than 300 tonnes of logs in his backyard, Graeme decided to build a boat."

As there was no archaeological evidence of a caravel ever found, Graeme spent two years researching the project.

Notorious's keel was laid in 2002 and she was launched in 2011, with her maiden voyage from the Southern Ocean through Bass Strait in January 2012.

Since then, Graeme, Felicite and their 15-year-old Jack Russell terrier Seadog April have called the Notorious home, and have sailed more than 16,000 nautical miles between Hobart and Port Douglas, through the Southern Ocean, Bass Strait, the Tasman and Coral Seas.

Living on board the ship full-time has its challenges but Felicite says they wouldn't have it any other way.

She said the they took time off from sailing the high seas only to visit their seven grandchildren in New South Wales and Victoria for a month every year.

"Living aboard our immensely strong, sturdily built, floating fortress has it's challenges," she said.

"But becoming a mariner, with all that living on the water entails, has become easier for me over time.

"It is all a matter of perspective, 'the glass half full' attitude to life.

"We are living an extraordinary life aboard Notorious; a fabulous ship to sail, a perfect home and a great talking point."

The couple said they were looking forward to returning to Hervey Bay.

"Graeme and I are looking forward to catching up with old and new friends alike," Felicite said.

"During our first visit earlier this year, we met many friendly and welcoming people and also the opportunity to see a little of the region, and really liked what we saw.

"This is also a great opportunity for the residents as well as visitors to the Fraser Coast, to climb the gangway and explore Notorious."

Sadly for those smitten with the caravel, there won't be an opportunity to sail.

"Notorious is our home and not a commercial vessel," Felicite said.

"We welcome all little, and not so little, pirates to explore the Black Ship."

Notorious will be on display from Saturday, December 9, to January 14, from 10am to 4pm each day, at the Urangan Marina.

Admission for adults (15+) is $5, children (supervised 2-4 years) $2 and infants under two years have free entry.

More details can be found at Facebook/notorioustheship.