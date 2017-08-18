Floats ready to shine at Whale Parade on Saturday

OCEAN FESTIVAL: Fraser Coast Anglican College students hope to continue their winning streak with their samba band and carnivale float, at the Whale Parade.

IN A campaign to regain last year's title of best school float in the Illumination Parade, Fraser Coast Anglican College are going with a Carnivale theme.

Hundreds of the school's students will dress in Rio-inspired outfits in the parade tomorrow, complete with feathers and a whole lot of 'bling'.

School principal Leisa Harper said those in prep-Year 12 were going to be involved, including international students.

"We are dressing up to connect with the music; you'll know when we're coming down as we will be very loud," Ms Harper said.

The samba band will play songs including Swag by Michael Buble and Lou Bega's Mambo No 5. The Whale Parade will start at 6pm on Saturday at Frank St in Scarness and arrive at Seafront Oval.