GET INVOLVED: Ruth Purnell with daughter Zavier and two-year-old helper Aria Dowsett paint rocks to hide in Maryborough's parks.
ROCK DROP: How craze is uniting community

Boni Holmes
by
27th Aug 2019 2:14 PM
A MARYBORUGH mum has joined the latest rock hiding craze to spread smiles and kindness throughout the region.

Ruth Purnell joined the Facebook group Mboro Rocks last year and started painting rocks as healing therapy after surgery four months ago.

She said she loves seeing the pictures posted of rocks being found and loved.

"The idea is that it brings them a smile and makes them happy," she said.

"They can either keep it or rehide it or give it away as a present or do whatever they want with it."

The artist and rock lover has found her calling - marrying the two and loves seeing her rocks travel to places like Brisbane and overseas.

She said people were finding painted rocks smashed and thrown into bushes and wanted to create an awareness.

"We talk to lots of people who find the rocks but don't know what to do with them."

She said the idea was if you take a rock that you replace it with another, but that was not written in stone.

Mboro rockers have been tagging the painted rocks with Mboro Rocks Keep or Rehide so people know what to do with them.

She said the Facebook group was the best she had ever been on.

"It is such a lovely community thing - it is a really good kindness project. I have developed new friendships and have people join me when I post I am doing a drop."

Ms Purnell said she would like to see a bit more appreciation for the movement and is looking to start morning or afternoon get-togethers.

Visit Mboro Rocks on Facebook for more information.

