FLOOD FAST TRACK: Call for State Govt to fund road project

FUND THE FLOODWAY: Shadow Infrastructure Minister Andrew Powell and Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen have called on the State Government to fund the Torbanlea Pialba Rd upgrade. INSET: Flooding issues on the road which the upgrade would help prevent. Alistair Brightman

THE State Opposition has called on Queensland Labor to fund its portion of a vital road upgrade to one of the Fraser Coast's main thoroughfares.

With 80 per cent of the funding already guaranteed by the Federal Government, Shadow Infrastructure Minister Andrew Powell and Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen said the State Government only needed to commit $6 million to help flood-proof Torbanlea Pialba Rd.

When flooding occurs, the road is one of the main connections to get supplies into Hervey Bay from the Bruce Hwy.

$24 million in funding was allocated from the Federal Budget for the work.

Mr Powell said the State Government's contribution would help get the roadworks started.

"Across the Wide Bay region, in this coming financial year, there will be $43 million spent less than in the final year of the LNP Government... a 25 per cent reduction,” Mr Powell said.

"It means projects such as flood-proofing Torbanlea Pialba Rd go by the wayside.”

Mr Sorensen said he had seen some serious accidents with people trying to cross flooded roads, saying it was frustrating knowing the State Government was holding up the funding.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the State Government had already pledged to match the Federal contribution and were following the outlined time-frame.

"The Federal Government isn't putting up their contribution ($42 million) until 2021,” Mr Saunders said.

"That's when the money comes through and we can't put our portion in until theirs comes.”

While the State Government's budget bankrolled major upgrades to high schools across Hervey Bay and the Hervey Bay and Maryborough hospitals, no money was allocated for the Torbanlea Pialba Rd upgrade.