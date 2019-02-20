FLOOD FIRING LINE: Map reveals potential danger zones

A map of flood-risk zones in Hervey Bay from the council's disaster management dashboard.

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has warned residents to stay vigilant and be prepared as Tropical Cyclone Oma tracks towards the Queensland coast.

Areas at risk of flooding in Hervey Bay, should the cyclone make landfall here, have been highlighted on the council's disaster management dashboard ahead of the pending storms.

Craignish, Point Vernon, Pialba, Urangan and Nikenbah are among some of the areas that are at risk of flooding.

Councillor and head of the Local Disaster Management Committee Rolf Light said the council was watching the cyclone progress as it moves across the ocean.

"As with all cyclones, the predicted path can change so we urge residents to listen for Bureau of Meteorology updates on TV and radio or on the Fraser Coast Disaster Coordination Centre Facebook page," Cr Light said.

"We are prepared in case it does change course and comes our way."

Cr Light said now was the best time for people to ensure they were prepared for the oncomings storms by checking their gutters and securing loose items around the home.

"In a strong wind, garden furniture and wheelie bins can be picked by the wind and smash windows," he said.

"The summer king tides are happening now and they could be a little higher than predicted due to the strong winds pushing the ocean onshore.

"The bureau is predicting large and powerful surf over the next couple of days so we urge residents to stay out of the ocean.

"Boaties should also check their mooring lines."