FLOOD FOOTAGE: Camera to help residents prepare for floods

FOOTAGE from a new flood camera installed near Maryborough's Lamington Bridge can now be viewed online, allowing residents to safely prepare for future floods in the area.

The camera, valued at about $22,000, is the fourth installed in the region with funds from the Disaster Management Levy.

Three cameras were previously installed at Saltwater Creek, Lower Kent St and Lenthalls Dam.

FLOOD PREPARED: Local Disaster Management Group Chair Councillor Rolf Light (right) talks with Disaster Planning Coordinator Brendan Guy about the new Lamington Bridge flood camera. Contributed

Another two flood cameras will be installed at the Burrum River Bridge, Howard and Walls Camp Rd in Pacific Haven, with one more for the Granville Bridge to be included in next year's budget.

Local Disaster Management Group chair Rolf Light urged residents to familiarise themselves with the online footage to prepare for flooding.

"Queensland was currently in the grip of drought but the floods will come again and everyone should be prepared,” Cr Light said.

"Creating resilient communities is part of the council's Disaster Management Strategy in partnership with key agencies.

"The new Lamington Bridge camera is part of a combined network of flood cameras and manual gauges being installed throughout the Fraser Coast region.”

Cr Light said the cameras take still images about every 15 minutes so they're as up-to-date as possible and can be seen on smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers.

The flood levels can be seen at frasercoast.qld.gov.au/flood-cameras.