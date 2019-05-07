Flood mapping reports to be sent to Fraser Coast residents

INDIVIDUAL reports will be sent to more than 11,000 property owners across the Fraser Coast outlining what changes to flood hazard area mapping mean for them.

Acting mayor Darren Everard said the Fraser Coast Regional Council had recently adopted updated flood studies for six local catchments and agreed to amend the planning scheme to reflect the new information.

"The majority of council's flood studies were adopted before 2010, and we now have improved flood modelling software and more detailed ground level data to better define potential impacts of a major flood at a property level," he said.

"The property specific flood reports will include a map that identifies where flooding could occur on the property, its flood depths and velocity.

"For most people living in an existing home, changes to the flood hazard area mapping will have little to no impact, and it is important to note that the risk a property might flood existed before the risk was identified and confirmed in any detailed flood study.

"While the more accurate modelling shows more Fraser Coast properties are now included in the flood hazard area, for many this will just be minor or low level inundation.

"It also needs to be understood that this is modelling for a Q100 flood event - which is an event that has a one per cent or one in 100 chance of occurring any given year. These are floods that most people have never seen in their lifetime and may never see.

"However, what Townsville experienced earlier this year shows that extreme events can happen and it is important to be prepared and armed with the most up-to-date information."

The changes to the flood hazard area mapping impact the Tooan Tooan Creek including Lowland Lagoons, Pulbul Creek, Eli Creek, Glenwood, Aldershot and Bunya Creek catchments.

The changes to the region's flood hazard area mapping comes in the wake of two forums in which council and community members came together as part of the Mary River Regional Resilience Program.

Disaster planning co-ordinator Brendan Guy said many participants didn't realise there were so many creeks and tributaries in the region and the flow-on effect they can have in times of disaster.